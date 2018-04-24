You are here:

Sam Rockwell to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit.

The story revolves around Jojo, a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. He discovers a Jewish girl living in his attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Johansson is playing Jojo's mother, a woman who is secretly working for the resistance. Waititi is playing the imaginary Hitler.

If things workout, Rockwell will play a Nazi captain who runs a Hitler Youth camp.

Waititi has penned the script and will produce alongside Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley. The film is set to go on floors soon.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 15:00 PM