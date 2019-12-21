You are here:

Sam Mendes' war drama 1917, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, to release in India on 17 January, 2020

Sam Mendes's next, the epic war drama 1917, is slated to release in India on 17 January, 2020, a week after it hits theatres in the UK on 10 January, 2020. In the US, the movie is being theatrically released on 25 December, on the occasion of Christmas.

Check out the announcement here

Release date finalized... Reliance Entertainment to release Sam Mendes' war film #1917Movie on 17 Jan 2020 in #India. pic.twitter.com/efxI8XNy7B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

The film follows two British soldiers (George McKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) in World War I, who must cross enemy lines to deliver a message which will prevent over a thousand men from walking into a deadly trap. The rest of the all-star British cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, and Colin Firth.

The film has been nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture – Drama and Best Director. It has also been named as one of the top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute.

Check out the official announcements here



1917 has been nominated for 3 #GoldenGlobes including Best Picture – Drama, Best Director - Sam Mendes, and Best Original Score - Thomas Newman. pic.twitter.com/BXKAm2Kq8Q — 1917 (@1917) December 9, 2019

The American Film Institute has named #1917Movie one of the top 10 films of the year. pic.twitter.com/RVU5esHRUq — 1917 (@1917) December 4, 2019

Mendes wrote the script with Penny Dreadful writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and has also produced the film, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners. Amblin Partners won a spec package auction for 1917 in June. Pippa Harris, Mendes' partner at Neal Street Productions, will also produce it with Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall.

Mendes, who won an Oscar for his first feature in 1999, American Beauty, returns to the war genre with the World War I drama 14 years after he helmed Jarhead (2005).

1917 was the fourth year of World War I, which ended on 11 November, 1918.

1917 marks a reunion for Mendes and DreamWorks, after Road to Perdition and Revolutionary Road. Mendes also helmed Away We Go, and the last two James Bond movies, Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre in 2015.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 15:22:18 IST