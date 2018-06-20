Sam Mendes to direct Steven Spielberg's upcoming war film 1917, his first since Spectre and Skyfall

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is pairing up with Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg to direct WWI drama 1917, reports Deadline. Spielberg’s content creation and entertainment company Amblin Partners, of which Indian industrialist Anil Ambani is also a co-founder, will be financing this historical drama.

The film will be Mendes’ first project as a credited screenwriter. Mendes has co-written the script with Penny Dreadful comic author Krysty Wilson Cairns. He will also co-produce the film along with Neal Street Productions Partner Pippa Harris, who has the 2012 crime drama Blood to her credit.

For Mendes, who last directed back to back James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, the movie marks a drastic change of pace. Among other projects Mendes is working on is the stage debut of Olivier Award-winning play The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth.

The deal for 1917 was confirmed to Deadline by Mendes and Amblin.

Mendes has previously closely worked with Spielberg on his feature directorial debut American Beauty, which won 5 Oscars including Best Director. Talking about partnering with the hollywood big gun again, Mendes said “I couldn’t be happier to be back working with Amblin and Steven Spielberg again, alongside Donna Langley and all at Universal. I’ve been working on this script for over a year, so it’s very exciting to start making the movie itself a reality.”

Spielberg on the other hand also extended a warm welcome to Sam stating “Our company has been a home for Sam since his first film. I am so happy to have him back here in his old room spinning new stories — especially this hugely daring and ambitious new movie.”

The film is set to go on floors next April and is touted for a December 2019 release.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 16:31 PM