American singer Britney Spears remains under the limelight, but unfortunately not for the best reasons. The pop star, who had been involuntarily placed under conservatorship in 2008, finally tasted freedom after years in November last year. Since then, the ‘Princess of Pop’ has remained in the headlines for her bold content on social media. Recently, the Toxic singer once again dropped a series of topless pictures on her official Instagram account, which she deleted later. But what caught everyone’s attention was Britney’s new husband and Iranian American actor Sam Asghari voicing his opinion on the same. After Britney once again shared topless pictures of herself with her 41.6 million followers on Instagram, Sam appears to be defending his wife and also claimed that ‘personally he preferred if she never posted them.’

In the now-deleted pictures, Britney posed naked with her hands covering her breasts. The American singer wore nothing but a hat. In a couple of the pictures, Britney covered her cleavage with flower and lips emoticons, while one showed her covering her breasts with her hair. Reportedly in an extended caption, Britney urged her fans and followers that ‘travelling and seeing the world’ is one of the ways to find mental peace. In addition, she reportedly revealed that she was more comfortable travelling abroad than she was in Los Angeles. Talking about the impact of technology on nature, Britney said, “Today we all look to our high-tech phones to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth… never forget where you came from.” And added, “And know that one of the best connections with Mother Nature is being in a field!!! Because you finally revealed your a** to the world!!!”

According to media reports, the Lioness actor broke his silence about his wife sharing such racy content. Sam reportedly took to the comments section of Britney’s latest post and claimed that while he never liked Britney posting such posts, he doesn’t want to keep her under control. Sam wrote, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally prefer she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

For the unversed, Britney fought for her conservatorship for 13 years with her father. The singer’s personal, financial and medical affairs were fully controlled by her father since 2008. In June 2021, Britney, after dating Sam for five years amid her controversial conservatorship, tied the knot with the actor at her home in California.

