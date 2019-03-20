Salvador Dalí-Marx Brothers' film, Giraffes on Horseback Salad, turned into a graphic novel

The Marx Brothers were known have created exemplary films in their brief career of 13 movies. However, the most anticipated one was never made. Penned by Salvador Dalí, Giraffes on Horseback Salad was a feature that would have been backed by the Marx Brothers before being considered lost after MGM rejected it. The film has now been converted into a graphic novel, reports IndieWire.

Josh Frank, artist Manuela Pertega, and Tim Heidecker are in charge of adapting the story into a graphic novel. The three are scheduled to launch the project during a screening of Duck Soup in New York later this month.

The film's narrative revolved around Jimmy (played by Harpo), who gets inexplicably attracted to a mysterious surrealist woman. Her presence alters the monotonous reality in this Dali-esque fantasy. With the assistance of Groucho and Chico, Jimmy seeks to navigate the woman's world. However, the forces of 'normalcy' threaten to create a hindrance in their budding romance.

Giraffes on Horseback Salad was touted as one of the strangest films, which may well be true owing to Dali's association with the script. Dali, mostly known for his surrealist artwork, had worked with Luis Buñuel on Un chien andalou and L’age d’Or as well. He also designed the dream sequence in Alfred Hitchcock’s Spellbound.

