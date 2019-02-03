Salman Yusuff Khan, ABCD actor, Dance India Dance season 1 winner accused of sexual harassment

Salman Yusuff Khan, who has starred in Remo D'Souza directed Any Body Can Dance, has been accused of molestation. An FIR was filed against him at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station on 30 January.

According to Asian News International, the complainant, a dancer herself, alleged that Salman along with his brother tried to behave inappropriately with her on two separate occasions.

According to the FIR filed, the victim was approached by the dancer's manager while she was in London for work in August 2018. Subsequently, she met Salman at a coffee shop in Oshiwara Andheri, where he offered her an opportunity to perform in Bollywood Park, Dubai with him. He then touched her inappropriately, after offering to drop her home.

Following the incident, Salman's manager contacted her regarding the work and she left for Dubai along with her dance troupe on 20 August. According to her, on 30 August, Salman asked her to accompany him to Bollywood Park, Bahrain for another show.

She was introduced to his cousin at the airport and they both touched her inappropriately on the way back to Dubai on 3 November. The FIR also mentions that she was threatened with "dire consequences" and Salman allegedly terminated hers and her troupe's contract and sent them back to Mumbai on 10 November.

The dancer, denied the allegations. On Instagram, he wrote that the complainant had made these allegations with the "intent of extorting monies" (sic).



