Salman shares father Salim Khan's picture; Akshay Kumar celebrates 20 million followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Salman Khan shared a picture of a young Salim Khan

My daddy the hamsommest ! pic.twitter.com/OvVsKpuFcb — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 7, 2018

Salman Khan posted on Twitter a picture of his father Salim Khan from the time when he was young. Salman shared the picture with the caption, 'My daddy the hamsommest'.

Poster for Priety Zinta's new movie unveiled

Preity G Zinta... New poster of #BhaiajiSuperhit... Stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel... Directed by Neerraj Pathak... 19 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/xJOLcEkhwe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2018

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter the poster for Priety Zinta's upcoming movie Bhaiaji Superhit. Priety Zinta will be seen as Sapna Dubey alongside Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel.

Akshay Kumar celebrates 20 million Instagram followers

Wondering what am I celebrating? YOU ALL ❤ Delighted to share, we are now a family of 20 MILLION AKKIANS on Instagram🕺🕺 Thank you for being there with me as we cross such milestones together. Love & prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/afMPohEcdK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2018

Akshay Kumar crossed the 20 million Instagram followers milestone and posted a boomerang video of himself celebrating the feat. The actor wrote, "Thank you for being there with me as we cross such milestones together. Love & prayers".

Genelia D'Souza celebrates her birthday with cake baked by Riteish Deshmukh

Actress Genelia D'Souza celebrated her birthday and posted an image of a cake on Instagram. She thanked husband Riteish Deshmukh and wrote, "he finds ways to make me feel special and he baked me this most gorgeous yummiest caramel cheesecake".

New poster for Destination Wedding

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder... PVR Pictures to release #DestinationWedding on 7 Sept 2018... Poster: pic.twitter.com/YmKmfCJ2mK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder starrer Destination Wedding revealed a new poster. The movie is all set to release on 7 September in India.

