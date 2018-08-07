You are here:

Salman shares father Salim Khan's picture; Akshay Kumar celebrates 20 million followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Aug,07 2018 17:13:19 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Salman Khan shared a picture of a young Salim Khan

Salman Khan posted on Twitter a picture of his father Salim Khan from the time when he was young. Salman shared the picture with the caption, 'My daddy the hamsommest'.

Poster for Priety Zinta's new movie unveiled

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter the poster for Priety Zinta's upcoming movie Bhaiaji Superhit. Priety Zinta will be seen as Sapna Dubey alongside Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel.

Akshay Kumar celebrates 20 million Instagram followers

Akshay Kumar crossed the 20 million Instagram followers milestone and posted a boomerang video of himself celebrating the feat. The actor wrote, "Thank you for being there with me as we cross such milestones together. Love & prayers".

Genelia D'Souza celebrates her birthday with cake baked by Riteish Deshmukh

Actress Genelia D'Souza celebrated her birthday and posted an image of a cake on Instagram. She thanked husband Riteish Deshmukh and wrote, "he finds ways to make me feel special and he baked me this most gorgeous yummiest caramel cheesecake".

New poster for Destination Wedding

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder starrer Destination Wedding revealed a new poster. The movie is all set to release on 7 September in India.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 17:33 PM

