Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif might feature together in Koffee with Karan season six

Filmmaker Karan Johar had teased the return of his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan and on 18 August confirmed the premiere date as 21 October. DNA found out that one episode might feature both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and also Katrina Kaif.

DNA quoted a source saying, "Salman and SRK are buddies and individually too, they share a great rapport with Karan. SRK has his film Zero coming up, which stars Katrina. She is Salman’s heroine in Bharat, too. So, it makes sense that she joins the two superstars. Also, both SRK and Salman are witty and together they can pull Kat’s leg making it a fun episode. They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan’s show."

While Johar has not revealed any details about who will be seen on the sixth season of his show, DNA found that it will be opened by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who were recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. A source told the publication that initially the makers were planning to invite Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, but later decided on Kapoor and Khatter.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 13:09 PM