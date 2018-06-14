Salman Khan's Race 3, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sammohanam, Naa Nuvve, Goli Soda 2: Know Your Releases

This week has a lot of exciting releases beginning with Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza's big budget action thriller Race 3 along with two romance dramas Naa Nuuve and Sammohanam. Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton is back after his successful debut Goli Soda, with Goli Soda 2.

Race 3



What's it about: The third installment of the Race franchise is a masala action-thriller about a family "that deals in borderline crime but is ruthless and vindictive to the core".

Who's in it: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah

Why it may work: With Salman in the lead along with an attractive ensemble cast, slick action sequences and catchy party songs, it has all the elements that will make this is another successful larger-than-life Salman Khan film.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza.

Sammohanam



What's it about: It's a story about two people in completely different professions - a children's book illustrator who detests film stars and an actress who just wants to lead a normal life. The film follows how these two end up falling in love with each other.

Who's in it: Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu

Why it may work: Even though the film clashes with the release of Naa Nuvve, it seems bereft of all the melodrama associated with a story about two people in love. It will also be Aditi Rao Hydari's first Telugu language film, which should be reason enough for people to flock to watch the actress known for her work in Padmavaat and Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai.

Sammohanam is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti.

Naa Nuvve

What's it about: The film also revolves around the love story between the central characters completely different from each other - Meera a radio jockey and Varun.

Who's in it: Tamannah, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Why it may work: Kalyan Ram, who usually sports a moustache, will be seen in a brand new avatar. Apart from that his star power may also attract the audience to the theatres. The plot sounds like a cliche but from the trailer looks like it won't disappoint.

Naa Nuvve is directed by Jayendra Panchapakesan.

Goli Soda 2



What's it about: Just like its predecessor, this one also revolves around four people from different backgrounds, struggling to establish themselves in the real world.

Who's in it: Samuthirakani, Chemban Vinod Jose, Bharath Seeni



Why it may work: This film has also been helmed by Vijay Milton whose directorial debut Goli Soda was a blockbuster and also gained followers outside of Tamil Nadu.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 18:40 PM