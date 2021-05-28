Salim Khan clarified that Salman Khan's performance has kept stakeholders of Radhe at an advantage

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, featuring Disha Patani, released on the occasion of Eid in selected theatres and on ZEEPlex (pay per view basis). While the film majorly received mixed reviews and couldn’t perform well at the box office due to the COVID-19 crisis, it broke various records in terms of OTT viewership.

Salman's father Salim Khan, who is a veteran writer, has shared his views about Radhe and revealed that he didn't like the film. He even compared Radhe to the actor's previous projects like Dabanng 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, he said, "The film prior to this Dabangg 3 was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money".

Salim shared that Salman has performed on this basis so that the stakeholders of Radhe are at advantage.

Talking about writers in Bollywood, he added that they try to Indianise western projects and are not focused on learning Urdu and Hindi literature. Sharing that Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer was a game-changer for Indian cinema, he added that "the industry has not received the replacement of Salim-Javed yet. In such a situation, what can Salman do?"

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe is produced by Salman along with Atul Agnihotri and Sohail Khan. Also featuring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles, the film marked Salman's third collaboration with Prabhudeva after Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019).