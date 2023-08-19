Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali praises Kangana Ranaut, says 'I bow down to her'

Actress-turned-social activist Somy Ali, who is also Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, praised Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview. The 47-year-old activist described Kangana as the only actor “who never lies.” The event unfolded after Somy spoke highly of the Queen actress in an interview and shared snippets on Instagram. Somy, who owns an NGO named ‘No More Tears’, said that no matter what injustice she has suffered, she (Kangana) never shies away from speaking the truth. “I bow down to her. She speaks the truth. Whatever injustice is done to her, she speaks to the camera and never hesitates,” she added.

As for the workings of the industry, Somy spoke, “In all her interviews the way she (Kangana) carries herself with poise, the way she conveys the truth about how the industry functions and how they lie. She says it all! I really respect her.” She further mentioned how the industry dislikes honest people.

Kangana on her part, reacted to Somy’s statement by posting parts of it on her Instagram Stories and on microblogging site X. The 36-year-old actress wrote, “I have the spirits and wings of all those who suffered silently before me…I have your voice that was never raised…I have your truth that was never told.”

Take a look at the post on X:

I have the wings and the spirit of those who suffered silently before me, I have your voice that was never raised I have your truth that was never told 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oiBb16Ggy5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2023

Uploaded a day ago, the post amassed over 99,000 views.

Check out some of the comments below:

Kangana Ranaut is known to voice her opinions fearlessly on social media and in real life. She has often been in the headlines for blunt replies and statements.

In the past, Somy Ali had been very open about suffering physical, sexual, and verbal abuse in multiple posts on social media. The former actor also added that it took her 20 years to speak her truth due to trauma.

Work front

Somy Ali was last seen in the 1997 film ‘Chupp‘ alongside the late actor Om Puri. After this, she took to social activism for women’s rights in South Asia. She established an NGO named ‘No More Tears’ in 2007.

Talking about Kangana’s professional commitments, she will be next seen in the film ‘Tejas’ which is due to hit theatres on 20 October. Apart from that, she will be starring ‘Emergency’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’.