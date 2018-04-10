Salman Khan's co-star files complaint after allegedly receiving death threats from Bishnoi community

Kunickaa Sadanand has alleged that she has been receiving death threats from the Bishnoi community in connection with Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress told Times Of India that during a panel discussion on the blackbuck case, she had said that the Bishnoi community should not oppose Khan's bail. She suggested that they should make him do community work like help breeding more blackbucks or adopt a forest. Sadanand, who has worked with Khan in five films, recounts calling the Bishnois hunters, which she doubts might have put off a few people.

She claims that she has been receiving phone calls and Facebook messages from people of the community. After repeated calls, she even apologised for the comments that were made by her on the TV show. However, the actress filed a complaint against the community under Section 507 after her personal details were allegedly leaked on social media. She has since been given police protection while the police continues to investigate the matter.

The Bishnoi community too, has filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly hurting their sentiments.

The Jodhpur session court sentenced Khan to five years in prison for the 1998 case. He was later released on bail.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 11:33 AM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 11:44 AM