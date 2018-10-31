Salman Khan wraps Bharat shoot in Abu Dhabi; new 2.0 poster released : Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra shares more pictures of her bridal shower

Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas created headlines. Both celebrities in their own right, The Chopra-Jonas saga has received ample coverage from media. Recently, pictures from her bridal shower were shared and re-shared on social media. Chopra has now released a few images from the day herself. She is seen with her mother and other guests on the night. Chopra shared a picture with actress Lupita Nyong'o as well, who was a guest at her shower.

Milind Soman shares his Dracula look for Halloween

Happy Halloween!

Milind Soman recently shared a picture of himself with Dracula teeth as part of his Halloween ensemble. Soman, whose last outing in films was Saif Ali Khan's Chef, is currently a part of the judges' panel in India's Next Top Model.

Sara Ali Khan posts a behind-the-scenes picture after release of Kedarnath teaser

Sara Ali Khan's debut in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama marks her debut in Bollywood. The actress posted a funny picture with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day the teaser released.

Kunal Roy Kapur, Rajniesh Duggall's upcoming horror flick Mushkil's first look out

Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajniesh Duggall... First look poster of #Mushkil... Directed by Rajiv S Ruia... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oHrP1datfG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

Mushkil is being directed by Rajiv S Ruia and features Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajniesh Duggall. The horror film is set to release in 2019. The film will be backed by Ravinder Jeet Dariya's Big Bat Films.

Hilary Duff shares picture of daughter with partner Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff, the former Lizzie McGuire star, gave birth to Banks Violet Blair on 25 October and announced the news via Instagram. Duff has a son, six-year-old Luca Cruz, from her previous marriage with hockey player Mike Comrie.

Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari wraps up shoot for first schedule of film

Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, sees the lead pair of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor appear in a double role of sorts. The two avatars, that each actor is seen in, hints at the fact that the makers may be trying to portray two completely different generations. Reportedly, the narrative of Chhichhore will be set against the backdrop of an engineering college. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, Chhichhore is scheduled for a August 2019 release.

Salman Khan shares a picture from his shoot for Bharat in Abu Dhabi

The entire cast and crew of Bharat recently wrapped up shoot of their Abu Dhabi schedule. Salman Khan posted a picture from the location.

Aparshakti Khurana shares a picture with elder brother Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap

😇😇😇 @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was recently diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. Since then, the actor has posted endearing pictures of his wife to express his support and love for her. Recently, Aparshakti, Ayushmann's younger brother posted a sweet picture of Tahira, flanked by the brother duo, kissing her.

2.0 makers release new poster of the Rajinikanth starrer three days before release

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's upcoming 2.0 is set to hit the theatres this week. The makers released a new poster with Akshay Kumar in the forefront wearing a tattered jacket while Rajinikanth's Chitti covered the backdrop.

Sophie Turner replies to Joe Jonas' attempt at donning Sansa Stark's avatar for Halloween

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been dating for quite some time now. Recently, Jonas dressed up as Turner's popular Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. Commenting on TV Guide's piece on Joe's Halloween get up, Sophie replied by saying, "so proud".

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 17:03 PM