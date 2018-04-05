Salman Khan will not be given any VIP treatment, says DIG of Jodhpur jail Vikram Singh

Addressing the media on Thursday, Jodhpur jail DIG Vikram Singh said Bollywood actor Salman Khan would not be given any VIP treatment and will be served the same food as other inmates.

Divulging details about the prison life and what the actor's sentence might entail, Singh said, "The actor, who is qaidi no 106 staying in ward 2, has not eaten till now", ANI reported. The actor was made to undergo a medical test before being lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail which revealed he has no medical issues. Singh said initially the actor's blood pressure was high but that is usual for inmates when they are first brought in. Khan was a little upset but not tense, Singh added.

The DIG said the actor has also not asked for anything yet, Times Now reported. On Thursday, he will be served dal, roti and baingan (brinjal) like other inmates and on Friday he might be served sweet Dalia for breakfast, the DIG informed.

The actor will wear the prison uniform on Friday morning. About family members visiting the actor in jail, the DIG said, "Usually relatives are allowed once in a week but if there are bail plea hearings then lawyers can meet the convict multiple times".

Singh said security has been tightened around the cell premises and even prison staff need permission to access the cell after crossing four layers of security.

On the night of 1 October, 1998, Salman and his co-stars in the film, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, allegedly went out in a Gypsy. Salman was at the wheel when he spotted a herd of blackbucks, the Indian antelope, and shot and killed two of them, the prosecution said.

While the other four were acquitted by a Jodhpur court on Thursday, Salman was convicted taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail. He earlier spent 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.

Salman's lawyer Anand Desai said that they will appeal to the sessions court to seek relief for the actor.

With inputs from PTI

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 21:15 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 21:15 PM