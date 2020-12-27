Salman Khan turns 55: Varun Dhawan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Babu wish the actor
Salman Khan had previously appealed to his fans to not throng outside his Mumbai residence on the occasion of his 55th birthday on 27 December, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Salman Khan turned a year older on 27 December but the actor decided to go low-key for his 55th birthday celebrations considering the "terrible year" 2020 has been due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Khan, who is spending his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse, has been receiving birthday wishes on social media. Actors Varun Dhawan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubat, Kubbra Sait, among others have wished the actor.
Happy birthday to the most Amazing warm and kind hearted friend and brother. Wishing you happiness, success and good health always. 🙏🏼❤️@BeingSalmanKhan #HBDSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/oIFrhrHH6S
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 27, 2020
Dear Salman @BeingSalmanKhan wishing you a very happy birthday.. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan stay blessed always.. love ❤️
— Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) December 26, 2020
Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan
Always remain special! pic.twitter.com/3XOHWC4gmv
— bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) December 27, 2020
Wishing the super cool @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday! Good health, happiness and peace always 😊
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 27, 2020
He is one of the best actors, most bankable star but above all a lesson for all in #BeingHuman - Happy Birthday #SalmanKhan.
You've continued to set trends since you started three decades ago. May you continue to do so for many more decades to come !@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/8HrCFqDIJC
— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 27, 2020
I always admire your strength. Today I celebrate your existence. May God bless you and give you long life. Enjoy your day @BeingSalmanKhan sir . We all love you #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan
— URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) December 26, 2020
Happy Birthday Bhaiyaji... Your birthday is making everybody heart beating fastly!@BeingSalmanKhan ❤️
— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 26, 2020
Love you sir❣️ @BeingSalmanKhan
Happy Birthday
You are the most beautiful man I have ever met in the industry who just likes to be there for people unconditionally and in return all you expect is a smile on their face.
Thanks for motivating me and Millions of people out there. pic.twitter.com/0257w4VWCj
— Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) December 27, 2020
Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan bhai . We all love you and want you to always be blessed & keep rocking for years to come ! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan
— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 27, 2020
Happy birthday mere bhai meri jaan Allah bless u @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lcG4G6QfL5
— Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) December 26, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
