Salman Khan turns 55: Varun Dhawan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Babu wish the actor

Salman Khan had previously appealed to his fans to not throng outside his Mumbai residence on the occasion of his 55th birthday on 27 December, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

FP Staff December 27, 2020 12:32:55 IST
Salman Khan turned a year older on 27 December but the actor decided to go low-key for his 55th birthday celebrations considering the "terrible year" 2020 has been due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan, who is spending his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse, has been receiving birthday wishes on social media. Actors Varun Dhawan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubat, Kubbra Sait, among others have wished the actor.

Check out some of the posts here


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

