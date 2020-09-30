Salman Khan to resume filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from 2 October

After shooting In Karjat, near Mumbai for 15 days, the cast and crew of Radhe will return to Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.

Salman Khan is set to resume filming for his upcoming action thriller film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from 2 October.

Shooting for the feature began early November 2019 and was halted when the government declared a nationwide lockdown in March to contain COVID-19.

The shoot will be at ND Studios in Karjat, near Mumbai. After shooting there for 15 days, the cast and crew will return to Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.

"A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance, will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided," producer Sohail Khan told The Times of India.

India Today writes that the makers have decided not to include any elderly actors and kids in this shooting schedule.

A hotel has been booked close to the studio in Karjat where all the crew will be residing. They will not be allowed to meet any outsiders for the duration of the shoot. The crew of the film has also been informed through a video about the protocols that they will have to follow on the set to avoid any last-minute confusions. A health and safety officer along with a doctor and ambulance will be at the set all the time during the shoot.

TOI quoted a source close to the development saying that the first round of COVID-19 tests on the crew have been negative. A second test will be done by those in proximity to set including actors and the core team.

Radhe will be the third collaboration between Salman and filmmaker Prabhu Deva, after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Salman is also shooting for Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, out on 3 October. Precautions are being taken to avert an outbreak of the virus in the Bigg Boss house.