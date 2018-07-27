Salman Khan to launch Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan opposite to Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan has helped actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Daisy Shah to get their big Bollywood breaks. An addition to the list is his Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! co-actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan Bahl. India Today reported that Pranutan will making her Bollywood debut in a movie with actor Zaheer Iqbal. It is said that both will be working together under Salman Khan's banner and the film is to be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

According to the same report by India Today, in an interview with a leading daily, Pranutan had earlier revealed her plans of joining Bollywood —"I can't wait to work in Bollywood. Given my legacy, I believe I can't be a part of any and every project. It has to be a substantial character and the film must be helmed by a good director under a leading banner."

Salman Khan had announced that he would be launching Zaheer Iqbal in a film produced under his banner. Zaheer is Salman's childhood friend Iqbal's son. With Twitterati's growing curiosity about the project, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the upcoming film will be titled The Notebook.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 19:35 PM