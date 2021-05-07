Khan will credit the amount in the accounts of these workers to help them during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Actor Salman Khan has decided to give Rs 1,500 each to as many as 25,000 daily-wage workers of Bollywood. As reported by The Times of India, Salman is going to credit the amount in the accounts of these workers to help them during the coronavirus -induced lockdown. Many industry workers are out of work due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about Salman’s gesture, the general secretary of FWICE Ashoke Dubey said that the actor’s manager spoke to the President of FWICE BN Tiwari and asked him to share the details of the workers who are registered with the federation, reported The Indian Express.

Ashoke informed that Salman would be crediting Rs 1,500 in the accounts of 25,000 workers. The general secretary added that Salman was helpful during the previous lockdown as well.

President of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) BN Tiwari said that apart from Salman Khan, Yash Raj Films has also agreed to help 35,000 senior citizen workers. He added that the production house will be paying ration for a family of four and Rs 5,000 per family, reported TOI.

Talking about how they were not prepared for the second wave, Ashoke shared that work had started again from December [2020], and many of the federation workers were getting jobs by February so they were happy. Saying that the work opportunities have closed now, he added they do not know when it will start again.

Recently, Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios, producers of the film Radhe, collaborated with the NGO Give India and promised to contribute a portion of their earnings to the COVID-relief fund.

This donation by Salman will be used in procuring ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, all of which are used in COVID-19 healthcare management.

On 26 April, Salman distributed coronavirus relief packets to 5,000 frontline workers in Mumbai.