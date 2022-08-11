Salman Khan, taking a whole day out of his hectic schedule, spent quality time with the sailors on Visakhapatnam. Some pictures even surfaced on social media.

The Indian Navy works to protect the shores of our nation, often sacrificing their lives, time with their families, only to ensure that the Indian seas are safe and secure. Salman Khan, taking a whole day out of his hectic schedule to spend quality time with the sailors on Visakhapatnam, were more than thrilled to have him in their midst. The heartwarming images that went viral on social media depict the joy on their faces.

From hearing about their lives, training, time away from loved ones, to seeing the state of the art vessel, Salman was left awed by the patriotism and courage the armed forces of our nation has. In one of the candid pictures, he could be seen doing push-ups with one hand with the soldiers.

The actor even posed with all the soldiers and they all could be seen shouting a war-cry, going by the image that surfaced on social media.

The Visakhapatnam also has medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits. Visakhapatnam ship can accommodate a crew of 312, has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in out of area operation.

Coming to Salman Khan, he found a new lease of his career post the blockbuster success of Wanted in 2009, and suddenly Eid became synonymous with his name. He followed it up with hits like Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He paid an ode to the Indian Navy in one of the segments of his 2019 drama, Bharat.

