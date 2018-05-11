Salman Khan shares new Dus Ka Dum promo; Deadpool apologises to David Beckham: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Deadpool apologizes to David Beckham for making fun of his voice

Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology. #deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/CLxPq34PXO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2018

In the first Deadpool movie, Ryan Reynolds is heard saying, "Ever heard David Beckham speak? Sounds like he mouth-sexed a can of helium". Now, before the release of Deadpool 2, Reynolds is on an apology tour and his first stop is Beckham's house. What the full hilarious video to know what happens.

Salman Khan tweets new Dus Ka Dum promo

Salman Khan posted another new promo for his upcoming reality show Dus Ka Dum. The actor in his tweet wrote, 'Aa raha hun jald #DUSKADUM wapas lekar sirf @sonyTV par'

Aamir Khan announces the release of Thugs of Hindostan in IMAX theaters

Aamir Khan, who will be seen in the upcoming period drama-thriller Thugs of Hindostan, appeared in a video posted by IMAX on Twitter and announced the release of the movie in IMAX theaters. The actor is seen talking about his first experience watching an IMAX movie in Sydney and talking about Thus of Hindostan.

Deepika Padukone spending quality time in France

strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

😎 #Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 12:11am PDT

Deepika Padukone arrived in France yesterday for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been posting pictures of her time in France on her Instagram account and can be seen in various outfits striking different poses.

Alia Bhatt urges fans to go watch Raazi

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar are seen in a picture together posted by Alia herself on her Instagram account. The caption reads, "Our film is now yours. Raazi out now. Pls go watch peeps". Raazi released today (11 May) across the world.

Arjun Kapoor thanks fans on sixth anniversary of Ishaqzaade

Arjun Kapoor's debut movie alongside Parineeti Chopra was released six years ago today. The actor took to his social media accounts to thank all his fans and wrote, "It has been a special ride and when I look back upon my journey, I would not like to change a single thing".

Kangana Ranaut's Cannes debut continues stylishly

Kangana Ranaut made her Cannes debut and continues to wow everyone. The actress' new pictures from France surfaced on Instagram and she is seen in a red dress.

Lisa Haydon gives son swimming lessons

In an adorable picture posted in Instagram, actress Lisa Haydon is seen in a pool with her son. The caption reads, 'Every Thursday we have swimming class.. our favourite day of the week. Last week all the kids took underwater photos with their mummies. This was ours.'

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 17:26 PM