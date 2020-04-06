Salman Khan shares his lockdown experience, reveals he's 'scared' about being away from family

Like many of us, Salman Khan too is currently homebound at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan. The Dabangg actor in a new video message has shared his experiences of lockdown and urged everyone to stay indoors.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus.

Salman says in the video, "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck." He asks Nirvan, Sohail Khan's son, "How long has it been since you saw your father?" Nirvan says, "It must have been three weeks." Salman adds, "I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home."

Salman then looks at Nirvan and asks, "You remember the film dialogue, 'the one who got scared, died (‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’).' It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Please don't be brave in this situation."

He further appeals people not to show unnecessary bravery in these challenging times and stay where they are. The superstar concurs that it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and those who are scared are actually safe. He concludes by asking his fans to stay safe and be at home.

In early March, Salman had praised all those who are fighting the battle against COVID-19 and appealed his fans to practice social distancing.

"This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others," he reiterated in a video.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 10:10:29 IST