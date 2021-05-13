'This Eid we want a commitment from the audience — no piracy in entertainment,' said Salman Khan in a video message.

Ahead of the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform.

The action-drama was initially scheduled to arrive in cinema halls but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers decided to release Radhe on DTH services, OTT platform ZEEPlex and in select theatres on 13 May on the Eid festival.

It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product, said the 55-year-old actor in the clip.

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he added.

Here is the clip

(Also read on Firstpost —The Salman Khan interview | 'Radhe's box office may be almost zero, but we're going ahead with the release')

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios. The movie is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)