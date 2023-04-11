Salman Khan receives fresh death threat over phone, caller says, 'Will kill him on April 30'

Days after receiving multiple threats by criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is again under threat of being killed. As reported by media outlets, the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter after they received a call from a person named Rocky who threatened to kill the actor on 30 April 2023. Notably, this comes at a time when the security around Salman Khan has been beefed up, considering the constant threats. The Bollywood superstar recently also purchased a bullet-proof SUV, besides obtaining a weapons license for self-protection. Meanwhile, the actor or his team is yet to react to the latest development.

Salman Khan receives fresh death threats

As per the available information, the Mumbai Police’s control room on Monday night received a call from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur where a man identified himself as ‘Rocky bhai’ and threatened to kill Salman Khan by the end of this month.

Considering the recent threats received by the actor, the police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation.

It is pertinent to note that Salman along with his father-writer Salim Khan received a threat letter from noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang who threatened to kill both. Later, an interview of the infamous gangster from the prison also went viral where he confessed to wanting to kill the actor, calling it his “life goal.”

Consequently, the actor and his family’s security were stepped up by the state government and was provided Y-Plus security.

On the work front

The actor on the work front is presently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai.

