Salman Khan receives fresh death threat over phone, caller says, 'Will kill him on April 30'
As per the available information, the Mumbai Police's control room on Monday night received a call from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a man identified himself as 'Rocky bhai' and threatened to kill Salman Khan by the end of this month.
Days after receiving multiple threats by criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is again under threat of being killed. As reported by media outlets, the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter after they received a call from a person named Rocky who threatened to kill the actor on 30 April 2023. Notably, this comes at a time when the security around Salman Khan has been beefed up, considering the constant threats. The Bollywood superstar recently also purchased a bullet-proof SUV, besides obtaining a weapons license for self-protection. Meanwhile, the actor or his team is yet to react to the latest development.
Salman Khan receives fresh death threats
As per the available information, the Mumbai Police’s control room on Monday night received a call from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur where a man identified himself as ‘Rocky bhai’ and threatened to kill Salman Khan by the end of this month.
Considering the recent threats received by the actor, the police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation.
It is pertinent to note that Salman along with his father-writer Salim Khan received a threat letter from noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang who threatened to kill both. Later, an interview of the infamous gangster from the prison also went viral where he confessed to wanting to kill the actor, calling it his “life goal.”
Consequently, the actor and his family’s security were stepped up by the state government and was provided Y-Plus security.
On the work front
The actor on the work front is presently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki: Salman Khan flaunts his long hair in film's new poster
The poster has been revealed just before the release of the movie’s trailer. Salman informed in the caption that the film’s trailer is going to come out on 10 April.
Shabana Azmi: 'My husband Javed Akhtar and children Farhan, Zoya are the first ones to run away from my cooking'
She further also spoke on how her family reacts to her 'cooking' skills and said that this is the only talent that she never had.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song Bathukamma out now! Check Salman Khan's unmissable South Indian avatar
The song which traditionally celebrates the annual flower festival "Bathukamma" is clearly an epitome of South India's cultural richness with a mix of traditional and modern music.