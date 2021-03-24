Salman Khan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, shares update on social media

“Took my first dose of the vaccine today,” shared Salman Khan on Twitter today.

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 55-year-old actor, who was spotted at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai's suburban Bandra in the evening, shared the news on Twitter.

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

The Bharat star's parents -- veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan -- received their first dose of the vaccine a few days ago, a source close to Salman Khan told PTI.

On Tuesday, the government announced that from 1 April, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said now even people without co-morbidities who are more than 45 years of age can get inoculated.

Salman Khan is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated, after Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore till Tuesday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunisation of frontline workers began from 2 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.