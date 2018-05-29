Salman Khan reacts to backlash against Race 3 trailer: Comments by people with few followers isn't trolling

Salman Khan has dismissed the Twitter backlash against the trailer of his next big ticket film Race 3, saying comments by people with 'one or two' followers do not qualify as 'trolling'.

The Race 3 trailer, released earlier this month, attracted jokes and memes galore on social media. On Monday, at the launch of the new season of Dus Ka Dum, Salman was asked about the buzz around Race 3.

"I don't know what you're talking about," said the actor, urging the scribe to mention the trolling. Salman counter-questioned: "Are you trolling it? You know who is trolling it?"

When the scribe said 'a lot of people', Salman said: "Those guys with one follower or two followers? That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. So, when guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it's not trolling."

Salman was in a witty mood as he also remarked on the response to the Race 3 song Selfish, penned by him. He chose a musical way to respond to a reporter, and joked: "This song is also written by me. It hasn't been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled."

The actor has sung the title track for Dus Ka Dum, which will premiere on 4 June on Sony Entertainment Television.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 15:35 PM