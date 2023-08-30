Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Sushmita Sen spills the beans on whom she shares better chemistry with

Sushmita Sen recently returned to acting after an eight-year break with the thriller series Aarya in 2020 and now Taali, where her character portrays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The former Miss Universe has gathered several accolades for performances in the past alongside actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Now, in a recent interview with the The Indian Express, the 47-year-old got candid about whom she shares a better chemistry with between the two Khans.

Not just that, she also shed light on her long break from work while answering some fun questions related to her life and professional career.

Better chemistry

Based on the interview, when asked whom she shares a better chemistry with between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen replied with “Very different chemistries,” accompanied with a loud laugh, while adding “I taught one [of them] chemistry.” Sen’s funny comment refers to her role as a chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Na opposite Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, she starred opposite Salman Khan in Biwi No 1.

The Taali star further added that she had a more-friendly chemistry with Salman because of his gunda and friend-type personality. However, with Shah Rukh, it was romance.

On being asked about whom she would like to work with again, to this she replied with a grin saying, “Both, darling. Let’s never come down to either of them. Both always.”

Comeback

In an earlier chat with the newspaper, Sushmita Sen shared how her thriller series Aarya had been a manifestation of what she had been waiting for during the eight-year hiatus she took. She disclosed how she chose the show over the other two Bafta-winning remakes offered to her by other platforms. “I wanted something like this and I got very lucky with Aarya. I approached three major platforms and they returned with amazing shows. With Aarya, it was a win. The script and Ram Madhvani coming in were killer combinations,” she shared.

Sushmita Sen hit the headlines recently after her talk with host Siddharth Kannan on his show. In this talk, she shared how her daughters, Renee and Alisah, whom she adopted at a young age, reacted when Sen asked if she should get married. Sharing their reply, she added, “What? For what? We don’t want a father.”

Work Front

Sushmita Sen is known for commercial hits like Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She has also won praise for acting in movies like Filhaal, Samay and Aankhen. Her role as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali, too,has earned her wide acclaim.