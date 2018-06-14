Salman Khan on his Race 3 character: 'He is like me; sharp, funny, ruthless and has suppressed all his emotions'

Ahead of the release of Race 3, Salman Khan interacted with the media about the franchise film and his upcoming projects. Here are the excerpts from a recent media interaction:

Race is such a big franchise. How does it feel to be a part of it?

Ravi Taurani always said that Dhoom is such a big franchise and Race is not. Just like Yash Raj's Dhoom, he wanted Race to be a big franchise; so I said chalo sir isko bada banate hai. Race 3 is slightly different from the earlier two Race movies.

How did the action sequences come about in Race 3?

Tom Struthers, the man who has worked on Dunkirk and all Christopher Nolan films, was a part of Race 3. He got his whole team down. This is the first time that we have gone and destroyed so many cars and drove at top speed. We blew up pretty much everything that we bought.

This is the first time you're getting into distribution as well, so what made you do that?

Dad (Salim Khan) has had his own distribution thing for a while now. We were in talks with Eros, and when that fell apart, we decided to do it ourselves.

Race 3 will also release in Pakistan. Your movie will be the very first to release there in a long time.

Really? Good. I'm happy.

You are currently the biggest action star in the Hindi film industry. Does that mean for each new movie you have to make the action bigger and better?

That's really tricky. Sometimes you go overboard and people say itna bhi bohot zyaada hogaya. You need to be very careful about how much you put into it because it has to look genuine; it has to look believable. It can't look farcical and it can't make you laugh. If physically you're not looking rad, and you're doing all these stunts then people laugh at you.

Character wise, what was the most exciting part of Race 3?

This movie has all the side of me. My character is sharp. He has humor, he is ruthless, and his basic characteristic is that he has suppressed all his emotions and you don't know what this man is all about till the end of the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah also have action sequences. Have they raised the bar?

Their kicks are lethal. And they have really, really trained for it; both of them. Stretching and kicking and all that stuff.

You have been backing a lot of talent in the industry. You are also producing films. Would you like to make an out-and-out women-led action film? Recently Raazi and Veere Di Wedding have done very well.

It depends on the script and the casting. If you manage to make an action film within a budget, and sell the digital and satellite rights, then whatever comes into the theater is bonus. So the math has to be right. But action does cost a lot of money. So it needs to be in a right budget.

Do you think films like Race 3 will be the saviour for Hindi cinema?

I think we need to increase the number of our theaters. We are still surviving on 5,500 screens while China has 48,000 theaters. So once our theaters increase, we will also be at par with China. We are on 5,000 and we are doing exceptionally well, so imagine if we have, in the next five-ten years, around 10,000-15,000 theaters, it'll make a huge difference.

There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and even Anil Kapoor, gravitated towards playing character roles in their 50s. You are still the hero.

Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and whenever Sanjay Dutt decides to make a comeback, they are all heroes. Like, for example, with (Rajkumar Hirani's) Sanju, I was thinking why somebody else played the last bit. They cannot do justice to it. Sanju only should have played the last bit of Sanju. The last eight to ten years should have been played by Sanju himself.

Are you loyal to action films? What about romantic movies?

Till the time you can do action, you can romance. And till the time you can romance, you can do action. It's all hand in glove. And if you can do both, you can dance as well.

Would you be okay if a movie is made on your life like Sanju?.

No.

You have a lot of movies lined-up, like Dabangg 3, Kick 2, No Entry 2, Wanted 2, Bharat...

There is no Wanted 2 or No Entry 2. We are doing Bharat, we are doing Dabangg 3. The Kick 2 script is not ready. We are doing Sher Khan, a dance film, and one Sanjay leela Bhansali film.

