The Dabangg megastar of the entertainment industry, Salman Khan recently attended a press conference in Mumbai to announce that he’ll be hosting this edition of the Filmfare Awards. At the conference, he also talked about tiring out the new generation of actors.

Referring to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and himself, the Tiger 3 actor said that they won’t give up to the new generation of actors.

The actor asserted, “All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily.” He explained, “Av five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay.”

He continued, “We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so).”

The award show will take place on 27 April. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to hit the screens on 21 April during the Eid weekend. The film also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu and others in prominent roles.

Post that, Salman will appear in the highly-anticipated Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Revathy and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

