Salman Khan, who became an overnight star after the success of Rajshri Productions’ ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘, launched the title track of Rajveer Deol & Paloma’s debut film ‘Dono‘, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya.

With Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy’s musical trio helming the music of Dono, the title track is the first song to come out of an 8 song long album! The song was launched online by the OG Rajshri pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and the song oozes of innocence in love! Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song’s energy is infectious and is leaving the audience humming the memorable tune!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As Rajshri completed 76 years of its establishment on 15th August, Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By – Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Dono, a tale of two strangers, one destination will be released in cinemas soon.