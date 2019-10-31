You are here:

Salman Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan for rescuing Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire at Diwali party, calls him 'Hero'

Salman Khan has shared a video appreciating Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand from fire at Bachchans' Diwali party on 27 October.

Salman shared a short clip from SRK's film Happy New Year in which the latter's shirt is seen getting caught on fire. Through a voiceover, Salman is heard saying, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai." (Hero is one who jumps into fire, douses it and saves lives)

According to Mid-day, Archana (Aishwarya's manager)'s lehenga had reportedly caught fire when she was with her daughter in the courtyard. Shah Rukh was apparently the first one to jump to action. It further added that Shah Rukh doused the fire with his jacket and reportedly suffered minor burns in the process.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Dulquer Salmann, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among many other celebrities who turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 10:45:48 IST