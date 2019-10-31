Salman Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan for rescuing Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire at Diwali party, calls him 'Hero'
Salman Khan has shared a video appreciating Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand from fire at Bachchans' Diwali party on 27 October.
Salman shared a short clip from SRK's film Happy New Year in which the latter's shirt is seen getting caught on fire. Through a voiceover, Salman is heard saying, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bujha ke, bachaata hai." (Hero is one who jumps into fire, douses it and saves lives)
Check out the post here
Here's a video of ambulance arriving at Bachchan's Diwali bash below:
View this post on Instagram
Renowned publicist and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager of many years, Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire from a Diwali Diya and while onlookers didn't know what to do, superstar Shah Rukh Khan jumped to her rescue. While Archana and her daughter were present in the courtyard, her lehenga caught fire and when SRK noticed it, he took off his jacket to douse the flames with it. Reportedly, Archana sustained injuries in her right leg and hand while SRK too sustained minor burns which he got during his attempt to save her. Thankfully, because of the timely medical assistance and presence of ambulance nearby, Archana was immediately rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle area. She was admitted to the ICU and visitors are not allowed to meet her as of now. She is recovering well, said the doctors. #archanasadanand #aishwaryaraibachchan #shahrukhkhan @viralbhayani
According to Mid-day, Archana (Aishwarya's manager)'s lehenga had reportedly caught fire when she was with her daughter in the courtyard. Shah Rukh was apparently the first one to jump to action. It further added that Shah Rukh doused the fire with his jacket and reportedly suffered minor burns in the process.
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Dulquer Salmann, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among many other celebrities who turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali bash.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 10:45:48 IST