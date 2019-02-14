Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to recreate '90s hit 'O O Jaane Jaana' in Isabelle Kaif's debut film, Time to Dance

Bollywood star Salman Khan will soon recreate his popular song ' Oh Oh Jaane Jaana' for the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif. Titled Time To Dance, the movie also stars Sooraj Pancholi, who had Salman crooning a song in his debut movie, Hero.

The popular dance track was featured in Salman Khan and Kajol's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The song was sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Jatin-Lalit. As per a Times Now report, there will be two versions of the songs. While one will be a part of the narrative and introduce Sooraj's character, the other will be a promotional track, which will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with the two lead stars.

However, the report also revealed that Salman and Katrina’s presence is limited to just the promotional song and the actors won’t be making any other special appearances in the film. Kamaal Khan will also be lending his voice for this modern version. However, instead of Jatin-Lalit, who composed the original track, the new one will be done by Shivai Vyas.

Time To Dance, the film is being directed by Stanley D'Costa, co-prodeced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'Souza. The film will feature Isabella Kaif playing a ballroom and latin dancer while Sooraj will play a street dancer in the film. Set in London, the film is expected to hit theaters later this year.

