Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, SRK, Madhur Bhandarkar attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai

Mumbai: A host of celebrities, including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Urmila Matondkar, attended the Iftar party thrown by Indian politician Baba.

Baba Siddique's iftar party always hits the headlines and this year's was no different. The event was attended by a host of biggies from b-town and television industry, and leading politicians, including Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson, and Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir.

In 2013 Siddique's iftar party made headlines, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reportedly, ended their 5-year-long cold war and decided to shake hands at one such party. This year, from the Bollywood industry, Aparshakti Khurana, Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla, Aditya Pancholi, Sohail Khan, Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Chunky Pandey graced the party.

Gyss @iamhumaq is making a stunning And great appearance at #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 Zeeshan Siddique pic.twitter.com/0H609hK8Q9 — tapswani % follow back (@tapswani1) June 2, 2019

Television celebrities including Sanjeeda Sheikh and husband Aamir Ali, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Tina Datta, Darshan Kumar also attended the gathering.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 09:55:35 IST

