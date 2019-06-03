Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, SRK, Madhur Bhandarkar attend Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai
Mumbai: A host of celebrities, including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Urmila Matondkar, attended the Iftar party thrown by Indian politician Baba.
Baba Siddique's iftar party always hits the headlines and this year's was no different. The event was attended by a host of biggies from b-town and television industry, and leading politicians, including Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson, and Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir.
SRK @iamsrk at Baba Siddique Iftaar party in Mumbai ..❤️ #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 #IftarParty #BabaSiddique
.@iamsrk at #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 party pic.twitter.com/H2mozHVKmt — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) June 2, 2019
Miss Elegant #KatrinaKaif
...from #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 pic.twitter.com/sr08qgzWDp
— Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) June 2, 2019
His smile #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 pic.twitter.com/w1bSCg1VFv — Salman Khan Fan Club (@SalmansDynamite) June 2, 2019
#ShahRukhKhan, #SalmanKhan, #KatrinaKaif, #ArbaazKhan,#SophieChoudry, #MouniRoy and celebs arrive for #BabaSiddique's Iftar party https://t.co/poSRVgFY8K pic.twitter.com/keGrzD2NWp
— Bolly4life (@tellytube) June 3, 2019
In 2013 Siddique's iftar party made headlines, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reportedly, ended their 5-year-long cold war and decided to shake hands at one such party. This year, from the Bollywood industry, Aparshakti Khurana, Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla, Aditya Pancholi, Sohail Khan, Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Chunky Pandey graced the party.
#raveenatandon at #babasiddique #ifatriparty #iftar #iftarparty #sallu #bhaijaan #bhai #bollywoodactress #bollywoodlovers #bollywoodlove #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodmemes #redcarpet #instaphoto #instaoftheday #instamodels #instadaily #saggyphotography13 #sagarkadam13 @raveenatondanbigfan @salman.khan.club @salmanoholicx
Gyss @iamhumaq is making a stunning And great appearance at #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 Zeeshan Siddique pic.twitter.com/0H609hK8Q9 — tapswani % follow back (@tapswani1) June 2, 2019
Gorgeous Lupamudra Raut makes a stunning appearance at #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 #ZeeshanSiddique #BabaSiddiqui @MediaRaindrop pic.twitter.com/AdTxxGkqFq
— SayyedZeeshaan (@SayyedZeeshaan) June 2, 2019
Television celebrities including Sanjeeda Sheikh and husband Aamir Ali, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Tina Datta, Darshan Kumar also attended the gathering.
For #babasiddique ‘s #iftaar party. #eidmubarak in advance pic.twitter.com/5wBY8VARhq — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) June 2, 2019
Model turned actor @DheerajDhoopar and wife Vinny Arora Dhooper look stunning at Baba Siddique Iftaar Party #babasiddique #iftar #iftarparty #meetup #food #roja #dheerajdhoopar #model #actor #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2019 pic.twitter.com/e0TkbhBhm1
— Anusha Srinivasan Iyer (@naaradanusha) June 2, 2019
Our very stunning Tinaa Dattaa at Baba Siddiqui Iftar Party #Repost @ajaypatilphotography (@get_repost) ・・・ IFTAAR ⭐️ ⠀ @dattaatinaa ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #AjayPatilPhotography #tinadatta #dattatina #Iftaar #Iftaarparty #babasiddique #babasiddiqueiftari #Eid2019 #telywood #tvactress #style #fashion #beauty #indianfashion #festive #OOTN
Adorable.... ❤ #Repost @ajaypatilphotography IFTAAR ⭐️ ⠀ @divyankatripathidahiya ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #AjayPatilPhotography #divyankatripathi #divyanka #divyankadahiya #Iftaar #Iftaarparty #babasiddique #babasiddiqueiftari #Eid2019 #telywood #tvactress #style #fashion #beauty #indianfashion #festive #OOTN
Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 09:55:35 IST
