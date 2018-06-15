Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh among stars sued in the US for alleged breach of contract

Washington: Superstar Salman Khan and a host of other Bollywood artists including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Prabhu Deva have been sued by an Indian-American promoter, which alleged that they refused to perform at a concert in the United States despite having taken money from it.

The lawsuit, filed by Chicago-based Vibrant Media Group before a Northern District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division on Sunday, has been assigned to District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Others sued by the promoter include superstar Akshay Kumar besides singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar.

The Vibrant Media Group, in its lawsuit against the Indian artists and their agents Matrix India Entertainment Consultants Private Limited and Yash Raj Films Private Limited, alleged "breach of contract".

According to the complaint, in 2013, the Vibrant Media Group had hired the artists to appear live and perform at the concert 'Celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema', which was to be held on 1 September, 2013.

That show had to be cancelled as Salman was unable to leave India because of his legal troubles in Rajasthan. The Vibrant Media Group had agreed to postpone the event, the lawsuit said.

The Vibrant Media Group, according to the lawsuit, recently learned that Salman and other artists, instead of keeping their promise to it or even offering to return their deposits, have agreed to perform with another promoter.

"All calls to Mr Khan, his agents, and other artists, for the return of the funds have gone unanswered," the group said as it sought damages of at least $ 1 million.

According to the complaint, Vibrant Media paid more than $200,000 to Salman in advance of the concert to be held at the Sears Centre in Chicago on 1 September. Katrina was paid $40,000 and Sonakshi $36,000. None of these funds have been returned, it alleged.

