Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi in Godfather, Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer
Salman Khan has begun shooting for his Telugu debut film Godfather, headlined by Chiranjeevi
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to mark his debut in the Telugu film industry with Godfather, starring alongside Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in a pivotal role.
Informing fans about the same, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared an image with Khan from the sets. “Your entry has energised everyone and the excitement has gone to next level,” the actor captioned the photo.
Further in the tweet, the elated actor also claimed that sharing screen with Salman Khan is an absolute joy. Khan’s presence will no doubt give the much-needed magical start to the audience, Chiranjeevi added in the tweet.
Check his post here:
Welcome aboard #Godfather ,
Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022
According to reports, Khan is playing a crucial cameo in Godfather for which he has also commenced the shooting. The film is being directed by Mohan Raja.
Other than Chiranjeevi and Khan, Godfather will also star actors including Nayanthara, Harish Uthaman, Jayaprakash, Satyadev Kancharana and Vamsi Krishna in significant roles.
Godfather is a political action thriller that will be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company, NVR Cinema LLP and Jayam Company. The commercial entertainer has its cinematography done by Nirav Shah and music composition by S Thaman. The film is likely to hit the big screens in the second half of this year.
For the unversed, the movie Lucifer marked actor Sukumaran’s directorial debut. The film featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in vital roles. However, Prithviraj only played a cameo. Reports suggest that Khan will be stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj’s role in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.
also read
Bhoothakaalam shows how horror doesn't always thrive in the secluded, but also amid social realities of the day
Do horrors end with a change of address or moving to a new location and a new rented home? Social attitudes do not change overnight. They are a product of long sustained and deep social conditioning.
After The Kashmir Files' success at the box office, Vivek Agnihotri shares ancestral home's photo
Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share a picture of his ancestral home. and spoke about what inspired him to make The Kashmir Files
How Coppola’s ‘Godfather’ at 50 remains the best movie of all times
Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece released half a century ago on 14 March 1972 became a phenomenal success in cinematic history