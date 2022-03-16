Salman Khan has begun shooting for his Telugu debut film Godfather, headlined by Chiranjeevi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to mark his debut in the Telugu film industry with Godfather, starring alongside Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in a pivotal role.

Informing fans about the same, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared an image with Khan from the sets. “Your entry has energised everyone and the excitement has gone to next level,” the actor captioned the photo.

Further in the tweet, the elated actor also claimed that sharing screen with Salman Khan is an absolute joy. Khan’s presence will no doubt give the much-needed magical start to the audience, Chiranjeevi added in the tweet.

Check his post here:

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

According to reports, Khan is playing a crucial cameo in Godfather for which he has also commenced the shooting. The film is being directed by Mohan Raja.

Other than Chiranjeevi and Khan, Godfather will also star actors including Nayanthara, Harish Uthaman, Jayaprakash, Satyadev Kancharana and Vamsi Krishna in significant roles.

Godfather is a political action thriller that will be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company, NVR Cinema LLP and Jayam Company. The commercial entertainer has its cinematography done by Nirav Shah and music composition by S Thaman. The film is likely to hit the big screens in the second half of this year.

For the unversed, the movie Lucifer marked actor Sukumaran’s directorial debut. The film featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in vital roles. However, Prithviraj only played a cameo. Reports suggest that Khan will be stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj’s role in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.