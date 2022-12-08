Salman Khan is truly a mama's boy & this sneak peek into his mother Salma Khan's 80th birthday bash proves it

Apart from being Bollywood’s superstar and a big-time family man, Salman Khan is a mama’s boy and doesn’t shy away from exhibiting the same. While there are hundreds of interviews that witnessed the actor speaking at length about his mother, Salman’s social media timeline holds a glance of the same. With that being said, on 7 December, Salman’s mother Salma Khan turned a year wiser. And as she rang in her 80th birthday, how is it possible that there won’t be any celebrations? On her special day, the Khan family threw a lavish birthday bash for her, which was attended by close family friends and extended family members. Guess what, singer and songwriter Harshdeep Kaur even performed live at Salma Khan’s birthday bash. Not just that, legendary actress Helen also graced the stage.

Courtesy to Harshdeep that we could get a glimpse of Salma Khan’s lavish party. Taking to her official Instagram account, Harshdeep dropped a series of pictures from the party and thanked Salman’s sisters Arpita and Alvira for being amazing hosts. While sharing the picture, the singer wrote in the caption, “It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest Arpita Khan Sharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance to her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake. Thankful for all the love & warmth.”

It seems that the theme of the party was all black, as they all can be seen decked in the hue of black. In the first picture, Harshdeep can be seen posing with Salma Khan. The two can be seen sporting their traditional best. While Harshdeep opted for black with shimmers, Salma Khan can be seen donning black with a golden print. In the second picture, Harshdeep can be seen pulling Helen up on the stage, while the veteran star can be seen to hold. Helen sported a black Anarkali suit. In the next picture, Harshdeep can be seen posing with Salman’s sister and actor Ayush Sharma’s wife Arpita. She looked beautiful in a black shimmery gown, with a golden embroidered shrug atop it. Next, she can be seen posing with Alvira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is helmed by Farhad Samji and will hit the big screen on 21 April. Before this, Salman will be seen doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s hotly anticipated film Pathaan. Apart from this, Salman also has his much-anticipated movie Tiger 3, wherein once again the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif.

