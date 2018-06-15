Salman Khan is officially Bollywood's 'king of cameos': A look at his special appearances in 2018

Salman Khan has been known to have made a special appearance in so many films that it is difficult to keep a count now. It is tough to forget him as Kajol's fiance Aman Mehra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or in the too-annoying-to-handle song 'Po Po' from Son of Sardaar with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, and in Judwaa 2, reminding us of the brilliance of the '90s classic comedy.

In between juggling promotions for his newest film Race 3 and hosting his reality show Dus Ka Dum, he has still managed to make a cameo in three films and has lend his voice for the fourth.

Welcome to New York



'Nain Phisal Gaye' from the comedy also starring Diljeet Dosanjh saw the reunion of Sonakshi Sinha and Salman since Dabangg. Sinha stars as a fashion designer who daydreams about designing for Salman. Khan is seen cheekily dancing around as Sinha takes his measurements.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol return back once again in this third YPD film. The teaser shows Dharmendra opening the door to Salman and asking, "Aap kaun?" To which Khan replies, "Main Mastana." Bobby has even credited Salman from pulling him out of a low point in his career and pushing him to get fit for Race 3.

Zero

After much hype and anticipation, the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero was released on Thursday. Salman stars in it, bringing back the nostalgia of Karan Arjun and Om Shanti Om's 'Deewangi Deewangi'. The best part of the teaser is when SRK jumps into Salman's arms and pecks him on the cheek. Simply adorable.

Loveratri

This film is Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's big Bollywood break. It has not just been produced by Khan's home production but he has also narrated the teaser. The sneak peek was released online on Thursday, with Salman's voice reminding us of the old adage,"Pyaar kiya nahi jaata, bas ho jata hai."

