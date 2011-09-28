Salman Khan is back in his beloved Mumbai

Salman Khan is back in Mumbai and if the crowds gathered outside the airport at 2 am this morning were any indication, he seemed to be the most adored Khan in the film business, not to mention the most successful too.

As soon as he disembarked from the Lufthansa aircraft, there was hysteria among the crowds and fans that were waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Once he came outside, he smiled and waved at them, reassuring them he was absolutely fine and healthy now.

The actor had been diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia, a nerve disorder that causes intense pain in the face, and had gone to the United States last month for further treatment of the same.

He had then swung into action filming Yash Raj Films’ Ek Tha Tiger in Dublin with Katrina Kaif. Having stayed away from Mumbai and his beloved Bandra for the very first time during the double celebrations of Eid and Ganpati this year, Salman was overjoyed to return to the city. With three super successes in a row – Dabangg, Ready and Bodyguard, Salman is pretty invincible at the box office right now.

