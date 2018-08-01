You are here:

Salman Khan in new still from Bharat; Varun Dhawan holidays in London: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

First still from Salman Khan's Bharat released

The first still from Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat starring Salman Khan was released today on the director's Instagram account. The actor channels his inner biker boy for the still.

Radhika Apte poses for Grazia

Riding high on the success of Sacred Games, Radhika Apte will be on the cover of this month's issue of Grazia.

Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu's water yoga session

Fitness enthusiasts Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu had a fun session of water yoga, except that there was less yoga and more ballroom dancing. Shetty shared the video on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan promotes Fanney Khan

✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a true-blue superstar while promoting Fanney Khan in the city. She is playing a star performer in the musical drama.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's London vacation

Varun Dhawan is currently soaking in the sunlight in London with Natasha Dalal, his rumoured partner. A photo of the two has been going viral on social media.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:33 PM