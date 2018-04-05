Salman Khan held guilty in blackbuck poaching case: Bollywood celebrities react to actor's 5-year jail term

Bollywood was quick to react to the news of Salman Khan being convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. From famed filmmaker Subhash Ghai to veteran Bollywood personality Jaya Bachchan, many expressed their thoughts about Salman Khan being handed a fiver year jail term for the killing of blackbucks in Jodhpur, Rajasthan inn 1998.

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018

I know for a fact that @BeingSalmanKhan has not killed the #BlackBuck. I am 100 percent sure he will be declared innocent finally. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 5, 2018

So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When's bail? When's the next block buster release? Dabangg'concert' tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives? — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 5, 2018

What happened back in 1998 was wrong and I am sure Salman bhai regrets that and GOD up there must have given it back to him also by now in his own way. The man whos heart is the reason behind thousands of hearts beating today ❤️@BeingSalmanKhan #WeSupportSalmankhan — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

Get all your laws and systems together and try ur bestttt mind you YOUR BEST n lets see what you can do. Do you guys have any idea ? How many duas are with him that too of all the kids,those kids who all are living and breathing coz of @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️#WeSupportSalmankhan — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

Who are you to punish @BeingSalmanKhan . The life he has right now,more than himself he is living for others for all the needy people spreading so much of LOVE. Wo zindagi unhe KHUDA ne bakshi hai,unhe KHUDA ne maaf kiya hai. Do hell with such laws and such system — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018

Extremely saddened by hearing about @BeingSalmanKhan , I have full faith in the law, and I hope they get lenient on behalf of the great humanitarian work that he is doing. #Salman Khan #WeSupportSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) April 5, 2018

In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace! #SalmanKhanVerdict — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) April 5, 2018

Sajid Nadiadwala cancels Baaghi 2's success party

After learning about Salman Khan's guilty verdict in the blackbuck poaching case, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala cancelled the success party of Baaghi 2. The film producer will be on his way to Jodhpur to lend support to Salman.

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 16:38 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 08:38 AM