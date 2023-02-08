Salman Khan finishes shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; books Eid 2023 for release
The film, which was earlier reportedly titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday announced a wrap on his upcoming film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan“.
The Hindi-language action film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Salman took to his official Instagram account to share the update on the movie. “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023,” the actor wrote.
#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023 pic.twitter.com/9K14xxumW8
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 8, 2023
The film, which was earlier reportedly titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali“, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
The movie is produced by Salman’s production banner Salman Khan Films.
Salman was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe’s latest title “Pathaan“, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.
The star will return as the spy Tiger in “Tiger 3“, which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan zips around a slick, addictive version of the Akshay Kumar universe
Pathaan is so much fun when it’s being fun – especially with a smashing Salman Khan cameo – that it is tempting to overlook its play-it-safe politics.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding: Such shameful & embarrassing lies in journalism must stop
According to some entertainment portals, Salman Khan gifted an Audi car to Athiya Shetty worth Rs. 1.64 crore on her wedding with cricketer K L Rahul.
Pathaan not only reinforces Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom, it is knockout-senseless entertaining
Pathaan is a richly referential rollercoaster ride. Archvillain John Abraham playing Gym…sorry Jim and Shah Rukh as Pathaan (that’s all he called) play against one another with sparkling bonhomie.