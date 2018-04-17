You are here:

Salman Khan files plea in Jodhpur court seeking permission to travel abroad; hearing to begin shortly

FP Staff

Apr,17 2018 10:37:52 IST

After getting bail in the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan has filed a plea in a Jodhpur court seeking permission to travel abroad. After spending two nights in jail, Khan returned to Mumbai on 7 April and has now sought the court's permission to travel to four foreign locations. His hearing is to begin soon, reports News18.

Salman Khan was held guilty in the 1998 black buck poaching case by the Jodhpur court. AP Photo

Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 for which he reportedly needs to fly out of the country. Reports, suggesting that the foreign shooting schedules of the film had to be cancelled due to his conviction, have been rife. However, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Remo D'Souza rubbished all rumours and said, "We had South Africa, New Zealand, Morocco, Leh Ladakh and few other places on our list, and we finally decided to shoot the song in Leh Ladakh right at the beginning. It’s absolutely got nothing to do with Salman not able to travel overseas."

A Jodhpur court had convicted Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. He was sentenced to five years in jail but returned to Mumbai after he was let out on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each, defense counsel Mahesh Bora said.

