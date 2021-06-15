Salman Khan, Farhan, Zoya Akhtar to produce documentary on screenwriter duo Salim-Javed
Salman Khan will unite with Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar for a documentary on Salim Javed, titled Angry Young Men
The story behind the formidable writer duo -- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar -- will be brought to the screen in a documentary produced by their children, superstar Salman Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.
Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat and Kahaani.
The documentary will be produced as a joint venture under three banners -- Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.
"The project will capture the magic of the era that Salim-Javed, together created," read a statement from the producers.
Known as Salim-Javed, the duo revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s, with their films like Zanjeer, Sholay and Deewar, which spoke to the masses.
They are credited for reinventing the Bollywood blockbuster format through their films, playing to the gallery but also chronicling the angst of their times.
Salim-Javed were also noted for being the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status.
After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films as well as two Kannada films, the duo decided to split in 1982.
The title of the documentary, Angry Young Men, refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s, which became a cinematic representation of the era and also gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom.
also read
NCB summons Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic helps in drug probe linked to actor's death
Days after the arrest of Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, NCB has issued summons against actor's house helps, Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning.
As Lagaan completes 20 years, an ode to its indelible music by AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, and a host of formidable creators
If not for its inimitable music, at 225 minutes, Lagaan would not have been half as entertaining or memorable. Twenty years on, the music continues to offer the simmering strength that it did to Bhuvan's Team 11 when they needed it the most.
Salman Khan, Arbaaz on the Dabangg animated series, Chulbul Pandey's legacy, and plans for a fourth part
"Chulbul Pandey as a character is so entertaining that [he] would fit in any form of entertainment," says Salman Khan of the animated Dabangg series on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.