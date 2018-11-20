Salman Khan fan arrested in UP by Mumbai police for making threatening phone calls to actor's assistant

A Salman Khan fan named Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi was arrested by Mumbai police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, after he made threatening phone calls to the actor's personal assistant Bibash Chaya. According to Hindustan Times, the fan had expressed his desire to meet Salman and threatened Chaya with dire consequences if his demand was not met after which he got Salim Khan's phone number.

HT writes that Nabi has atleast six cases of assault and causing grevious injury filed against him in UP.

"Claiming that he worked for gangster Chhota Shakeel, Nabi threatened Salim Khan of dire consequences if he did not get Salman Khan in touch with him," Girish Anavkar of Bandra police station told the publication.

Sources told HT that Nabi told the police he got the number from a social networking site. However, the police suspect he got the numbers from an unidentified man in UP. A four member cyber detection team of Mumbai police left for Prayagraj on 16 November and traced Nabi's location using his phone. Following a three-hour long search operation, he was finally found in Kareli.

The team left for Mumbai on 17 November. He was produced in front of a local court on 19 November and will remain in custody till 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 18:31 PM