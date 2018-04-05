Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck poaching case: Race 3, Kick 2, Dabangg 3, Bharat — what happens to star's pending films

With the final verdict of the blackbuck poaching case out, what is at stake for the Hindi film industry is the money riding on five big projects starring the convicted Salman Khan.

Race 3

Salman's next, Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3, is currently under production. Salman recently wrapped up the major Abu Dhabi schedule of the film before arriving in Jodhpur on Thursday morning for the final verdict.

The film, reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs 100 crore, is slated to release this Eid on 15 July. Co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries Limited, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. It is the third installment of the popular Race franchise.

Bharat

Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri announced the star's next, Bharat, a remake of Korean hit Ode To My Father. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Directed by Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

Dabangg 3

Though producer Arbaaz Khan has not announced the release date yet, he has confirmed that the Prabhu Deva-directed film is going on floors in mid-2018. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, the film is the third installment of the blockbuster Dabangg franchise. It was speculated that the Salman Khan-starrer will release on 28 December, clashing with Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba.

Kick 2

Yet another sequel, Kick 2 will see Sajid Nadiadwala don the director's hat again. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action entertainer is slated to release on Christmas 2019.

Dus Ka Dum

A recent promo of the quiz show announced Salman's return to the Sony Entertainment Television prime time slot. The star was scheduled to start shooting for the show immediately after wrapping up Race 3, and was reportedly taking keen interest in revamping its concept.

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 10:31 AM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 08:53 AM