Recently, Salman Khan was clicked smoking while hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘ and interacting with contestants and netizens aren’t really pleased. Here’s the moment that has gone viral on social media:

Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants 🤣. Bechare ka job toh gaya ab. Fired! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/50oQGVfKNL — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2023

Users’ reactions

“We know he’s a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others atleast act better in front of them,” a Reddit user wrote. “Then he gives lectures on morality to the contestants,” added another. “It’s on OTT & not national tv so I think islie there is no legal issue. But he’s such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & shit while doing every wrong thing out there lol,” a third comment read.

Was Salman Khan about to leave the show?

In the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, actor-host Salman Khan blustered actor Jad Hadid for his actions over the past few days on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two events that led to Hadid’s implication were his controversial lip-lock with co-contestant Akanksha Puri for a task and his showing off his buttocks to Bebika Dhurve during a fight. In response to Hadid’s obscene gestures, it was Salman Khan who apologised to the audience. The superstar also warned that if this happens again, he will leave the show as he takes no interest in being associated with such content.

Clearly, host Salman Khan was taken aback and schooled the contestants over the incident. He added that nobody on his show had ever done something like that and the show’s production team had to edit out a clip due to the Lebanese-born model’s detestable actions.