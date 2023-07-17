‘Aashiqui‘ star Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020, and in an interview with Bollywood Hungama recently, he was accompanied by whom he calls his soul sister Hari Maa Priyanka where they spoke about the same. They both revealed how it was Salman Khan who helped them financially and clear the medical bills. Roy said, “People say Salman is this and that… but for me he is a gem of a person.”

Priyanka added, “I want to thank Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February. He had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now. He never created a news out of it. This is not some kind of ceremony or award that you need to publish, I realised this man (Salman) is a gem.”

In another interview with Siddharth Kanan, Priyanka said, “No one from his home also called. His twin brother, who was following up with me, called. But that’s ok. It’s been three and a half years and nobody from his family has yet called him or contacted him. When his own brother has not called, how can we expect from the stars.”

The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who is known as the Sultan of box office, has always been asked about bachelorhood by fans, co-stars and media. While the actor has said many times that he has passed his marital years, a throwback video from the sets of Dus Ka Dum is going viral which was graced by Kangana Ranaut along with Pandit ji, where he hilariously said he might have been married and kept his wife secretive.

When the actress arrived at the show, she showed interest in Salman Khan’s marriage plans, to which the superstar said, “Madam meri shaadi mein bohot interested hai.” Pandit ji said that since the Sultan actor is stepping into his 49th year, he will be getting married now and claimed that, “chitrakala (film industry) ki kanya nahi hogi”.