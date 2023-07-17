Recently, Salman Khan clarified on his social media accounts no casting was happening under his production, and said- ‘Legal action will be taken if anyone is found using SKF’s name in an unauthorized manner.’

The actor didn’t specify who was misusing the name of his production house. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will now be seen in Tiger 3.

Khan said working on the third part of his popular spy franchise Tiger has been “hectic” yet fun.

“Tiger 3” will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. The 57-year-old star said he has recently wrapped filming for the action-thriller movie, which will arrive in theatres around Diwali. It is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3′, Partner’, Tiger’. I have completed shooting for Tiger 3′ now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though, Khan said at the IIFA press conference.

The first movie in the spy franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).