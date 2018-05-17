Salman Khan chills at a roadside dhaba; Irrfan Khan tweets for the first time since illness: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Irrfan Khan tweets for the first time since March news of illness

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

Actor Irrfan Khan who has been off social media since being diagnosed with the rare disease neuroendocrine tumour, made a comeback on Twitter with a post about his upcoming film Karwaan. Apart from Irrfan, the movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar and gave his best wishes to his co-stars over a tweets.

Yash Raj to distribute two new animation movies

Yash Raj will distribute the animation films #HanumanVsMahiravana and #ChhotaBheem: #KungFuDhamaka across India... Will be released in Hindi and Tamil in 3D and 2D... #HanumanVsMahiravana will release on 22 June 2018... #ChhotaBheem: #KungFuDhamaka will release later this year. pic.twitter.com/AqgAedRJVu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2018

Fril production house Yash Raj will be distributing the animation films Hanuman Vs Mahiravana and Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka across India in both Hindi and Tamil, and in 3D and 2D. The news was tweeted by film analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Sonakshi Sinha wraps up Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

And its a film wrap for #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi! Its been an amazing journey with an amazing team! Thank you @mudassar_as_is for giving me the opportunity to bring #Happy to life! And the entire cast and crew for one of my funnnnnest shoots! Cannot wait for 24th august! https://t.co/gBd1cPZsc6 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 15, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha will be appearing in the upcoming comedy movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. and the actress is done with the shoot of the movie. Sonakshi took to Twitter to thank Mudassar Aziz and and said that the movie will be hitting the big screens on 24 August.

Dia Mirza runs into Harsha Bhogle

“Hyderabadiyon ke bade smilaan!” 😂🙈 Always good to see you my fellow Hyderabadi @bhogleharsha! pic.twitter.com/y0HoDr6G5G — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 17, 2018

Dia Mirza posted a picture of herself with popular Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and wrote, "always good to see you my fellow Hyderabadi". Both of the personalities hail from Hyderabad and were all smiles in the picture.

The team of Bucket List in Pune

The cast of the upcoming Marathi movie Bucket List starring Madhuri Dixit were in Pune promoting their movie. Madhuri Dixit can be seen dancing and posing for photographs with fans in a tweet posted by Dharma Productions which reads, "A day filled with warmth and love! Pune, you were phenomenal!"

Himesh Reshammiya leaves for honeymoon with wife Sonia Singh

Music composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya was spotted at the airport with his newly-wed wife Sonia Singh leaving for their honeymoon. The couple interacted with the media, and Himesh even stopped for his fans and got selfies clicked with them.

Salman Khan lies down and relaxes on a khatiya

#SalmanKhan chilling at a Dhaba while returning from the shoot of #Race3 in Jaisalmer! 😎 pic.twitter.com/4D4sKi9pCS — Salman Khan Fan Club (@BSKFanClub) May 14, 2018

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted relaxing at a roadside dhaba while returning from the shoot of Race 3. Salman can be seen lying down in shorts and looking out at something.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 16:04 PM