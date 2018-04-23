You are here:

Salman Khan caste remark row: SC stays proceedings, asks states to respond to actor's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the proceedings pending against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan before several courts across the country in cases registered under the SC/ST Act for alleged derogatory remarks against a community.

A bench of Chief Justice Deepak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud also issued notice to states on the actor's plea seeking quashing of several proceedings after complaints and FIRs were registered in 2017.

The bench sought the state governments' response by 23 July, the next date of hearing.

The actor has been accused of humiliating the Valmiki community by using an offensive word to describe them on a TV show while promoting his film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 15:07 PM