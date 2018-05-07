Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court sets 17 July as next date of hearing on suspension of actor's sentence

Bollywood actor Salman Khan appeared before a Jodhpur court on Monday for a hearing after his conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The court set 17 July as the next date for hearing Salman's application challenging the trial court order sentencing him to a five-year jail term in the case. The plea was heard by District and Session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, during which Salman was present in court.

Salman's fans were seen trying hard to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar while he was leaving the airport. He was accompanied by his sister Alvira, friend Baba Siddiqui, and his lawyers.

Salman was convicted and handed a five-year imprisonment on 5 April by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri for killing two blackbucks 19 years ago. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail, before he was granted bail by the sessions court on 7 April.

Both Khatri and District and Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who gave him bail, have since been transferred.

Salman's Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the trial court. Another accused Dushyant Singh, an area resident, was also acquitted. Salman was accused of shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

